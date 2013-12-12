Accused killer Robert Bond booked into Bossier Max

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says the charred human remains found Monday in Webster Parish are those of Annie Bond.

The charred remains found Monday afternoon in a remote wooded area near Bayou Dorcheat, in Webster Parish have been confirmed as human, and police hope to have them identified quickly.

New details are emerging about the scene in Webster Parish where charred human remains were found on Monday.

Ann Bond's former co-workers at Encore Event Rentals in Shreveport are coping with confirmation that human remains found in central Webster Parish are that of the missing Bossier mother.

Charred human remains were found in a remote wooded area near Bayou Dorcheat in Webster Parish on November 18.

Robert "Robbie" Bond arrived at Bossier Maximum Security in Plain Dealing just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Robbie Bond, 53, has been released from a Mississippi hospital, after shooting himself in the head. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Accused killer Robert Bond is back in Bossier Parish, 1 month after police say his estranged wife was murdered, her body dumped in a remote wooded area near Bayou Dorcheat in Webster Parish.



Bond, 53, was released from the Mississippi hospital Thursday morning, where he has been recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.



He is charged 2nd degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Ann Bond.

Upon his release from the hospital, Bond waived extradition and arrived at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing Thursday night just before 9 p.m., where he will be booked and held on $1,000,000 bond.



"Robbie" Bond's return to Louisiana comes 3 weeks after investigators confirmed that charred remains found in Webster Parish on November 18 were those of Annie Bond.

That discovery was made 4 days after Annie Bond didn't show up for work and was reported missing. Police found Robert Bond sleeping in the backseat of his truck at a rest stop along I-10 in southern Mississippi the following morning. They say he shot himself with a .22 caliber handgun as officers approached.

A memorial celebrating Annie Bond's life is set for Friday Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Community Methodist Church, 9400 Ellerbe Road in Shreveport.

According to information provided by her family, "All are welcome and invited to attend as we sing, worship and give thanks for her in our lives."

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either of Annie's favorite organizations in her name.

• Grace Home: 1035 Margaret Place, Shreveport, LA 71101

• Holy Angels: 10450 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport, LA 71106

