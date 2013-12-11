KSLA Holiday Food Drive brings in thousands of pounds in donatio - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

KSLA Holiday Food Drive brings in thousands of pounds in donations

(KSLA) -

Thousands of pounds of food were donated Wednesday at 5 collections sites around the ArkLaTex for the KSLA Holiday Food Drive.

From Shreveport and Bossier to Natchitoches, Marshall and Texarkana, donations came throughout the day, filling up barrels and barrels with non-perishable foods in an inspiring demonstration of giving spirit and generosity.

In Marshall, one man who only wants to be identified as Corey, wanted to see even more given, so he showed up with a $1,500 donation. That will translate into 13,000 meals.

While the KSLA Holiday Drive is over, the giving doesn't have to end.

Donations can still be made to any of the following organizations, and volunteers are always welcome:

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana
2307 Texas Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71103
Phone: (318) 675-2400
Fax: (318) 675-2440
Email: info@foodbanknla.org

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana
3223 Baldwin Avenue
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-445-2773

Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank, Inc.
3120 East 19th
Texarkana, AR 71854
(870) 774-1398

East Texas Food Bank
3201 Robertson Road
Tyler, Texas 75701
903.597.3663
email: info@easttexasfoodbank.org

