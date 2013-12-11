KSLA Holiday Food Drive brings in thousands of pounds in donations

In Marshall, one man who only wants to be identified as Corey, wanted to see even more given, so he showed up with a $1,500 donation.

Thousands of pounds of food were donated Wednesday at 5 collections sites around the ArkLaTex for the KSLA Holiday Food Drive.

From Shreveport and Bossier to Natchitoches, Marshall and Texarkana, donations came throughout the day, filling up barrels and barrels with non-perishable foods in an inspiring demonstration of giving spirit and generosity.

In Marshall, one man who only wants to be identified as Corey, wanted to see even more given, so he showed up with a $1,500 donation. That will translate into 13,000 meals.

While the KSLA Holiday Drive is over, the giving doesn't have to end.

Donations can still be made to any of the following organizations, and volunteers are always welcome:

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

2307 Texas Avenue

Shreveport, LA 71103

Phone: (318) 675-2400

Fax: (318) 675-2440

Email: info@foodbanknla.org



The Food Bank of Central Louisiana

3223 Baldwin Avenue

Alexandria, LA 71301

318-445-2773

Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank, Inc.

3120 East 19th

Texarkana, AR 71854

(870) 774-1398

East Texas Food Bank

3201 Robertson Road

Tyler, Texas 75701

903.597.3663

email: info@easttexasfoodbank.org

