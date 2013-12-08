AdvoCare V100 bowl teams announced: Arizona vs Boston College

The teams set to face off in the 2013 AdvoCare V 100 Bowl have been announced.



The Arizona Wildcats (7-5 overall) from the Pac 12 and Boston College Eagles (7-5 overall) from the Atlantic Coast Conference will square off in the December 31 bowl game at Independence Stadium. The game kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and will be televised by ESPN.



It will be the first meeting between Arizona and Boston College, and the first trip for both to play in the AdvoCare V100 Bowl/Independence Bowl.



"We look forward to the high-profile running back match up that will be on display in Shreveport, with Andre Williams from Boston College and Ka'Deem Carey from Arizona," 2013 AdvoCare V100 Bowl Chairman John Hubbard said in a statement released shortly after the announcement Sunday night.



AdvoCare announced in August that this will be their final year as a title sponsor of the bowl game, saying they will be taking their sponsorship "in another direction."



AdvoCare signed on as the title sponsor of the Independence Bowl in 2009. The 2013 game marks AdvoCare's fifth year as title sponsor of the bowl, making it the second-longest title sponsorship in the bowl's history.



Cole Vosbury, contestant on NBC's The Voice is slated to sing the National Anthem for the game.

