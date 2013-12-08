Building collapses in fire in downtown Texarkana, TX

This 2013 Google Maps image shows the Hardin Bros building in downtown Texarkana, TX before the fire.

By the time firefighters arrived from the fire station just a block away, the 2-story commercial building at the corner of Spruce and Broad was already engulfed in flames.

A vacant building in downtown Texarkana, TX was destroyed by fire late Saturday night.



Firefighters responded to the call shortly before midnight Saturday at the intersection of Spruce Street and Broad streets. By the time they arrived from the fire station just a block away, the 2-story commercial building was already engulfed in flames and had partially collapsed.

Firefighters immediately went into defensive mode, working to keep the flames from spreading to the buildings next door. It took nearly 2 hours to get the fire under control.



The 1908 Hardin Bros. building, which has a firewall, was vacant. The cause is not yet known.



More than 30 firefighters, including some from the Arkansas side of Texarkana, battled the flames.

Saturday's fire is just a few blocks away from the blaze that destroyed an apartment building in the 500 block of W. 5th Street. 41-year-old David Gray has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with that blaze.



