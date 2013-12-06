Still no cable barriers: What's the hold up?

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced plans to install cable barriers along highway medians in Bossier and Webster parishes next year.

Louisiana State Police have confirmed that two Shreveport teenagers were killed Friday in a three-vehicle wreck in I20 westbound in Bossier Parish.

Traffic on I20 westbound is being diverted to Hwy 80 at Exit 33 Haughton/Filmore due to a wreck involving two cars and a tractor trailer.

Officials from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced plans Tuesday to install life-saving cable barriers along I-20 in North Louisiana, first in Bossier and Webster parishes.

The woman who died in the traffic crash on Hwy. 3132 Wednesday night has been identified as 28-year-old Casey Colley of Shreveport.

No matter where you look across northwest Louisiana, you won't find them. However, they are all over Texas: Potentially life-saving cable barriers.

Lack of money is the reason Louisiana has very few cable barriers lining our interstates and state highways.

Saturday marks one year since a fatal cross-over accident on I-20 near Haughton killed two teens and injured two others who are still recovering. With the anniversary comes a major milestone in efforts to help keep similar wrecks from happening again.

Construction on cable barriers is two months behind in northwest Louisiana.

17-year-old Johnathon Bartley was critically injured in an head on collision last summer.

Colley died Wednesday as a result of this wreck on LA Hwy 3132 between Walker Rd. and W. 70th St. on December 5.

28-year-old Casey Colley was killed Dec 4th in a crossover accident on the 3132 Inner Loop

Construction of life-saving cable barriers was supposed to begin two months ago along Interstate 20 in Bossier and Webster Parish. It hasn't happened. Not a scoop of dirt turned over. Not a single pole or cable installed in the median.

Rebecca Bartley wants to know, "How many lives have to be lost before they actually get them up?"

Bartley says her oldest son was friends the victim of Wednesday night's fatal accident on the 3132 Inner Loop in west Shreveport. 28-year-old Casey Colley was killed when the driver of a truck crossed the center grassy median and struck her SUV head on.

"Another family shouldn't have to go through what we did when something is out there to stop it," added Bartley.

Bartley has become an advocate for cable barriers here in Louisiana after her son was critically injured in an head on collision last summer. Two were killed in that wreck, including 16-year-old Megan Mote of Shreveport.

"We will never get over this. Ever," said Megan's mother Kelly Hatfield.

Both were told during an ceremonial groundbreaking this past summer that construction on cable barriers along I-20 would begin in late September. The barriers would also be built at the very spot of last year's head on collision involving their children.

"I haven't seen one thing. I just feel, right now, empty promises," added Hatfield.

A visual check of any sign of barrier construction along I-20 turned up nothing. So we went to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for answers.

"Around the end of October, the contractor began charging for time," explains Susan Stafford, spokesperson with LA DOTD.

We asked why they're billing the state for if nothing has happened out there yet. "We had approximately 8 days for the construction to go out and do work from October 21st to now," Stafford says, and the rainy weather has delayed and slowed construction considerably.

When we contacted Blount Brothers Construction, the local company who won the bid to install the barriers, they agreed that the rain has been a problem.

But owner Denzil Blount also shared his disappointment that LA DOTD has yet to approve his dirt samples so construction can begin. Blount says 50,000 truck loads will need to be brought in before construction is complete. "Every time I hear of an accident, a life lost, major injuries, I get more and more upset," said Hatfield.

Federal guidelines suggest any high speed highway, with a median of less than 65 feet, should consider installing barriers.

I-20 near Haughton where Megan was killed and Jonathon was badly injured, the median is 57 feet wide. And at the site of the December 4th accident on the 3132 Inner Loop that took Colley's life, is only 54 feet wide. However barriers have not been approved for the Inner Loop.

