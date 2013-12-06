Texarkana woman held without bond in fatal shooting of fellow square dancer

A Texarkana, Arkansas woman is charged with capital murder, after another Texarkana woman was found shot dead in her home Tuesday.

Virginia Hyatt made her first appearance in court on Friday, charged with capitol murder in the death of 59-year-old Pattie Wheelington.

The 65-year-old Texarkana, AR woman accused of fatally shooting a fellow square dancer earlier this week has been ordered held without bond.

Virginia Hyatt made her first appearance in court on Friday, charged with capitol murder in the death of 59-year-old Patti Wheelington. Wheelington's body was found outside her Texarkana home Tuesday morning. Miller County prosecuting attorney Carlton Jones says Wheelington had been shot multiple times.

Police have said the deadly shooting was not random, and related to an "ongoing dispute."

While Jones would not go into detail about the relationship between the two women or the possible motive, he did say the killing was done on impulse or by accident, but plotted.

"There appear to be a significant amount of premeditation and deliberation in this act they knew each other potentially socially and right know that is as much as I need to say about it," said Jones.

Friends of the two women say they were members of the "Guys N' Dolls" square dance club in Texarkana.

Hyatt remains in custody at the Miller County Correctional Facility.

