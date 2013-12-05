Arrest made in arson of Texarkana apartment building

More than an hour after the fire broke out, heavy flames could still be seen shooting through the windows and roof of the 2-story brick building.

Police have charged a Texarkana, TX man with arson in connection with the blaze that destroyed an apartment building Thursday afternoon.

Texarkana Fire Chief Eric Schlotter says David Gray, 41, is charged with arson.

Firefighters from both sides of the state line battled the fire after the flames broke out shortly after 2 p.m. at the building in the 500 block of W. 5th Street. Five of the 6 apartments in the building are said to have been occupied, but everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.



More than an hour after the fire broke out, heavy flames could still be seen shooting through the windows and roof of the 2-story brick building. Firefighters had to pull out of the building and fight the blaze from the outside, working to protect nearby structures.



Power had to be shut off in the downtown district while crews worked to contain the fire, which witnesses at the scene say broke out after an argument between two people inside the building.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the fire victims.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.