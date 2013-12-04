Woman killed in Hwy 3132 wreck identified

The wreck happened just before 5:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 3132 between Walker Rd. and W. 70th St.

The woman who died in the traffic crash on Hwy. 3132 Wednesday night has been identified as 28-year-old Casey Colley of Shreveport.

Deputies are still investigating the fatal crash.

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Lt. Michael Gray, it happened just before 5:30 p.m. between Walker Road and West 70th Street, when the driver of a Ford F-150 traveling west on 3132 crossed the median and hit an eastbound GMC Terrain. Colley was in that GMC. She was taken by the Shreveport Fire Department to University Health where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford, 31-year-old Julie Hazel of Waskom, Texas, and her 3-year-old passenger were taken by Shreveport Fire to Willis-Knighton South with non-life threatening injuries.



The crash remains under investigation by the Caddo Sheriff's Traffic Safety Unit.