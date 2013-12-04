Explo update: Gov. Jindal welcomes EPA's involvement - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Explo update: Gov. Jindal welcomes EPA's involvement

CAMP MINDEN, LA (KSLA) -

Governor Bobby Jindal welcomes the Environmental Protection Agency's involvement in the Explo clean- up process at Camp Minden. That's where law enforcement officials in Webster Parish found millions of pounds of M6 propellant improperly stored about a year ago. 

An evacuation lawsuit and criminal investigation would follow that discovery, and several have been charged.

Governor Jindal says his office is making sure the taxpayers don't get left with the clean-up bill, and says the EPA's involvement will help in that endeavor.

"We're going to make sure that the pentagon and the EPA, now that they're beginning the clean up, make sure that the responsible parties are the army, or the company, they're the ones that should actually pay for this clean up," said Jindal.

Jindal points the finger directly at the Army, and Explo and says the Louisiana National Guard has asked for $30 million from the federal government to help offset the costs associated with the months long process of removing the material.  "They've requested those dollars be used for these contractors, secondly they made the point to the EPA this is actually an Army and Pentagon responsibility."

10 million pounds of M6 propellant still sits in bunkers at Camp Minden while bankrupt Explo prepares for criminal and civil litigation. Over the summer,  the Louisiana State Police announced that all of the material had been properly stored after several months of work. Meanwhile legislators and law enforcement have been looking for ways to dispose of the material safely.

"As you may remember there was a concern if they leave those explosives here for the long term they would begin to deteriorate and pose a safety risk, so good news is: January 1st, the EPA is coming in with their contractors, and begin the clean-up process," said Governor Jindal.

That process is expected to last until the year 2015.

