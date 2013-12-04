Explo update: Gov. Jindal welcomes EPA's involvement

A local attorney has filed suit against Explo Systems, Inc. before hazardous materials crews move 1 million pounds of smokeless black powder from Camp Minden.

Authorities are trying to determine how to move and secure as much as a million pounds of explosive materials they say are improperly stored on property leased by Explo Systems, Inc. at Camp Minden.

Four of the six Explo employees indicted last week have surrendered to Louisiana State Police at Camp Minden.

Two weeks after Louisiana State Police revoked the licenses of Explo Systems, Inc., the explosives recycling company had them back.

All 6 Explo employees indicted on felony charges in an investigation into the improper storage of millions of pounds of military propellant at Camp Minden have pleaded not guilty.

2 of the 6 Explo employees indicted on felony charges in connection with the investigation into the improper storage of millions of pounds of military propellant at Camp Minden have agreed to plea deals.

A Louisiana prosecutor says an explosives company employee is expected to plead guilty in the investigation into alleged improper handling of millions of pounds of military propellant.

A Webster Parish Grand Jury has indicted six people and the company accused of improperly storing millions of pounds of a military propellant at Camp Minden.

Another Explo employee has agreed to turn on his former employer and testify for the State.

Another Explo employee has agreed to turn on his former employer and testify for the State. According to Bossier and Webster Parish DA Schuyler Marvin, last Friday Michael Kile agreed to plead guilty

The Louisiana National Guard is still trying to find a way to dispose of 19 million pounds of military propellant that authorities said had been improperly stored at Camp Minden.

About a year ago, 10 million pounds of propellant were found improperly stored there by Explo, a tenant of Camp Minden.

Authorities have said Explo improperly stored tons of a military propellant at Camp Minden, causing evacuation of the town of Doyline last year. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Governor Bobby Jindal welcomes the Environmental Protection Agency's involvement in the Explo clean- up process at Camp Minden. That's where law enforcement officials in Webster Parish found millions of pounds of M6 propellant improperly stored about a year ago.

An evacuation lawsuit and criminal investigation would follow that discovery, and several have been charged.

Governor Jindal says his office is making sure the taxpayers don't get left with the clean-up bill, and says the EPA's involvement will help in that endeavor.

"We're going to make sure that the pentagon and the EPA, now that they're beginning the clean up, make sure that the responsible parties are the army, or the company, they're the ones that should actually pay for this clean up," said Jindal.

Jindal points the finger directly at the Army, and Explo and says the Louisiana National Guard has asked for $30 million from the federal government to help offset the costs associated with the months long process of removing the material. "They've requested those dollars be used for these contractors, secondly they made the point to the EPA this is actually an Army and Pentagon responsibility."



10 million pounds of M6 propellant still sits in bunkers at Camp Minden while bankrupt Explo prepares for criminal and civil litigation. Over the summer, the Louisiana State Police announced that all of the material had been properly stored after several months of work. Meanwhile legislators and law enforcement have been looking for ways to dispose of the material safely.

"As you may remember there was a concern if they leave those explosives here for the long term they would begin to deteriorate and pose a safety risk, so good news is: January 1st, the EPA is coming in with their contractors, and begin the clean-up process," said Governor Jindal.

That process is expected to last until the year 2015.

