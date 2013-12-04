Ongoing dispute leaves 1 woman dead, another behind bars

A Texarkana, Arkansas woman is charged with capital murder, after another Texarkana woman was found shot dead in her home Tuesday.

Police were called to the home on South Valley Drive for a report of a possibly deceased person and arrived to find the victim outside the home. Evidence at the scene indicated the victim had been shot. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Her body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an Autopsy.

Texarkana Arkansas Police Criminal Investigation Division Detectives responded and took over the investigation. Based on information gathered from witnesses, detectives say they were able to identify the suspect as 65-year-old Virginia Hyatt.

Police say Wyatt was found at a residence in Texarkana, AR, arrested and booked into jail.

The investigation continues, but police this is an isolated incident and the result of an ongoing dispute.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department at 903-798-3154 or Texarkana area CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.