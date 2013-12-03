Bossier City council approves 41% sewer rate hike

Bossier City Council members are considering raising sewer rates by 43%, that means the average Bossier city resident would pay $15.00 more on their bills.

Bossier City Council members are considering raising sewer rates by 41%, that means the average Bossier city resident would pay $15.00 more on their bills.

Sewer customers inside the Bossier City limits are about to see their bills going up by $15.

The Bossier City Council passed a 41% rate increase Tuesday afternoon by a vote of 5-2.

The rate increase will pay for repairs to city sewer lines and lift stations.

The vote comes about 1 month after the consultants that recommended the rate have increase assured city councilors that another rate hike wouldn't be necessary for possibly the next 10 years, as long as the city's variables are constant.

It will be the second rate increase for the city's sewer customers in 3 years.

The rate increase goes into effect in January 2014.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.