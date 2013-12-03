Special meeting on Shreveport dog park ends without a solution

Even before a Caddo Parish district court judge makes a final ruling on the future of a proposed dog park in Shreveport, attorneys for Mayor Cedric Glover have turned to an appeals court for help. And it turns out, it's the judge who urged those attorneys to do so.

A special meeting was held Tuesday afternoon to address the next steps in the dog park battle. The meeting ended in a heated debate and without a solution for the future of the controversial dog park.

The City Council delayed a decision last week on a proposal to repeal a resolution requiring Mayor Cedric Glover to sign off on an agreement with the Red River Waterway Commission to accept the $280,000 to build the dog park at Hamel Memorial Park.



The city would then have to pay the remaining costs to complete and maintain the park.



Mayor Glover has refused to sign off on the agreement, citing higher priorities for the city and insisting it's not in the city's best interest.



Today, the special dog park committee made up of city council members, the mayor, and other involved parties listened to arguments from both sides of the discussion.



The mayor is asking city council members to do away with the original resolution he calls "A horrible piece of legislation" drafted with the intent to force his hand.



"We have to move beyond the litigation and focus on the Stoner Scenario," says Glover.



Those in favor of striking down the resolution say the action would allow for a chance to look at alternate locations, and could possibly end the ongoing lawsuit between the city and the Dog Park Alliance.



The Dog Park Alliance fears that without the resolution the mayor will stop working with council members to find a way to build the park.



"We have to figure out who is going to move first, and if he is not to be trusted and we are not to be trusted, then we are in a Mexican Stand-off," says Dog Park Alliance.



In May, a state judge ruled in favor of the Shreveport Dog Park Alliance in a lawsuit seeking to force the mayor into signing the agreement. Glover has appealed, arguing that he has discretion as mayor.

The dog park subcommittee is scheduled to meet again at 2 p.m. on December 10 at Government Plaza.



Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.