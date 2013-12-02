SPD: Shots fired at car, man injured in MLK neighborhood

Shreveport police are investigating after shots were fired at a car full of college students injuring one in the MLK neighborhood Monday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at the Cooper Road Plaza apartments also known as the Peach Street apartments in the 2900 block of Peach Street. Police say four male college students met up with some girls to go to a party. When the college students pulled up at the apartments, shots were fired hitting the vehicle. One man was hit in the shoulder and hand.

The driver sped away from the apartment to a home a few blocks away where one of the students lived on Hersey D. Wilson Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He is expected to survive.

The college students told officers they don't know who shot at them. Police are still searching for a suspect.

If you have any information about this crime, call CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.