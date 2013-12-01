MPD: Suspect who killed his wife, abducted daughter, caught

A Marshall, Texas man was arrested Sunday evening for allegedly killing his wife and then leaving town with his 4-year-old daughter.



Officers were called to the Baymont Inn in the 5300 block of East End Boulevard South around 11:18 a.m. Sunday morning. While responding to that location, officers were notified by dispatch that someone had been seriously hurt.



After arriving on the scene, officers found Kari Rene Dunn, 31, of Marshall, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Justice of the Peace.



Detectives later learned that a child had been taken by the suspect, Brad Allen Dunn, 35, also of Marshall.



An Amber Alert was issued at 1:16 p.m. for the missing child identified as Kylie Dunn.



Authorities caught up with Dunn in the city of Linden, in Cass County. He was taken into custody by the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The child was taken in to police custody and was reportedly doing just fine.



Dunn was arrested and charged with murder.



John Sargent, who is the deacon assigned to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marshall, Texas issued a statement to our sister station KLTV. "The family of Kari Dunn would like to respectfully request our space and time to grieve for the loss of our precious daughter, sister and mother. We are thankful for the show of love and support for her family at this time."



