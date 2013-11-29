Vigil held for murdered Shreveport toddler

A candlelight vigil was held Friday afternoon in memory of a baby police say was killed earlier this week.

17-month-old Anthony Scott was found unconscious and unresponsive inside his home in the 3500 block of Milam Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was taken to University Health Center where he was later pronounced dead.

"It's killing me. It's killing my heart," cried Anthony's mother Brittany Scott. She told KSLA that just days after her baby's death, she spoke with her baby's accused killer.

"I asked him what he did, and why he did it, and he told me everything. He told me the truth, and I just hung up the phone," said Scott. She continued, "I don't wish death on nobody, but my baby's dead. I wish they could give him the death penalty. Everything that he did to my baby. I want him to hurt as much as I'm hurting."

26-year-old Gerderrick Davis, who was allegedly living with the child's mother there on Milam Street, has been arrested and charged with one count of second degree murder.

The investigation into the child's death continues. Police are still awaiting the results of an autopsy.

