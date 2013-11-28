Donelon: Louisiana will implement health care fix

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has agreed to implement a federal health care act adjustment that could mean 93,000 residents who were facing canceled health insurance policies might be able to keep their existing plans for another year.



Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana - which provides 60,000 of the 93,000 plans in jeopardy - has said it will try to extend all of the coverage that it had previously slated for cancellation, after Donelon's decision Wednesday.



President Barack Obama announced two weeks ago that state insurance departments could allow certain types of health care policies to continue to be offered, even though they didn't comply with the Affordable Care Act. The Times-Picayune reports Donelon took longer than many of his colleagues in other states to resolve how he would proceed.



