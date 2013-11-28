Grambling's stormy season comes to an end

A season like no other at Grambling State University comes to a merciful end Saturday when the Tigers face their biggest rival in the annual Bayou Classic at the Louisiana Superdome.



Three head coaches in less than two months. Players refusing to take the field over allegations of neglected facilities and shoddy treatment. A nasty dispute between the administration and many of the alumni who helped make the school famous.



Good thing the late Eddie Robinson isn't around to see what has become of his beloved school.



Former Grambling standout James "Shack" Harris" says the situation is frustrating. Harris, the first African-American to start at quarterback in the NFL, says "everyone wants to know 'What's going on at Grambling?' instead of talking about the respect we built up."



