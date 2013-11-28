Shreveport will recycle your used cooking oil

After all the cooking is done, the big question is to do with all that used cooking oil?

The City of Shreveport is offering a solution.

On Saturday, December 9 from 9:00 a.m. until noon, the city is hosting a cooking oil collection event for all Shreveport residents.

You can drop off your used cooking oil at the city's Streets and Drainage office, located at 3825 Mansfield Rd.

Just be sure to bring the oil in a clean, non-breakable, leak-proof disposable container.

Vanguard Synfuels will recycle the oil and convert it into biodiesel fuel.

The city is asking people to recycle their cooking oil and not pour it down the drain because it clogs sewer pipes and can result in overflows of sewage. That can damage the environment as well as the sewer system. It can also cause residential plumbing problems and sewage backups in homes.

