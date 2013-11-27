Shreveport man arrested in death of 13-month-old boy

Police detectives have arrested a local man in connection with the death of a little boy in west Shreveport Wednesday morning.

According to Shreveport police, officers were called to an apartment in the 3500 block of Milam Street at around 1:30 a.m., where EMS had been called to respond to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive 13-month-old boy.

They arrived to find the child unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to University Health Center where he was later pronounced dead.



Police say detectives and officials with the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office were notified and immediately began their investigation. Crime scene investigators processed the residence on Milam Street for any potential evidence as well. According to SPD, there was at least one adult in the residence when authorities arrived and he was taken to the Shreveport Police Complex where he was interviewed by detectives.

Based on information and evidence gathered during the course of their ongoing inquiry, authorities have since arrested 26-year-old Gerderrick Davis, who was allegedly living with the child's mother there on Milam Street, and charged him with one count of second degree murder. Davis was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.



Police say the inquiry is ongoing and investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

