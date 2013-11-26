SPD detective testifies on Fire Station 8 scandal, investigation

The attorney for the first of 4 firefighters charged in connection with alleged criminal activity at a Shreveport fire station says he wants to make sure his client doesn't get "thrown under the bus."

Firefighter attorney wants to make sure his client isn't "thrown under the bus"

Police detectives have arrested a second Shreveport firefighter in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged criminal activity at a local fire station.

A Shreveport firefighter is on paid administrative leave after his arrest on charges of cruelty and prostitution, following allegations of criminal wrongdoing at the fire station where he works.

A fifth firefighter has been charged in connection with the ongoing investigation into alleged criminal activity at Shreveport's Fire Station 8.

The first firefighter arrested in the scandal at Fire Station #8 has pleaded not guilty to charges of cruelty to the infirm and principal to prostitution.

A preliminary examination was held in a Caddo Parish courtroom Tuesday for former Shreveport firefighters Randy Chandler and Clint Richardson. The two are charged with alleged abuse of two mentally challenged men who frequently visited Fire Station 8.

All of the accusations of abuse were discussed in open court as Detective Rod Demery, the lead detective in the investigation, took the stand. Demery answered questions related to the accusations that fire fighters paid a woman to have sex with one of the alleged victims. He also talked about the alleged hazing incidents, like forcing one of the alleged victims to wear a ball cap that had been buried in a fire ant hill. Reportedly, the alleged victim had so many ant bites that he had to get medical attention.

Demery also testified that the FBI and Louisiana State Police met some resistance when they began their investigation. Demery said that Chief Craig Mulford told agents that they couldn't interview one of his employees, who happened to be a witness in the case. "They could have taken Mulford to jail but they didn't," Demery told Prosecutor Dale Cox.

Chandler, 51, was arrested in September and plead not guilty to one count of cruelty to the infirm.

Richardson, 26, along with Capt. Derrick Harris, 50; Fire Engineer Billy Glass, 37 and Jason Vaughan, 34, were all arrested in August and charged with one count each of cruelty to the infirm and principal to prostitution.

All have pleaded not guilty.

Another preliminary court date has been set for January 27. That's when attorneys and prosecutors will discuss pre-trial motions. More testimony is expected in that hearing as well.



