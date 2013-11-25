Former manager arrested in arson of Olive Street Bistro

Shreveport fire and ATF investigators are back on the scene Tuesday of the blaze that tore through the Olive Street Bistro in Shreveport late Monday night.

Fire investigators say the blaze caused more than $1M in damage.

Shreveport fire and ATF investigators on the scene of the Olive Street Bistro in Shreveport the day after the September 20 fire.

A view of the Olive Street Bistro fire from the nearby Fountain Tower Apartments on September 30, 2013. . (Source: Colin Wallace, via sendit@ksla.com)

Shreveport fire investigators have arrested a former manager of the Olive Street Bistro in connection with the fire that destroyed the Italian restaurant in September.

According to a statement released Monday evening, Shreveport Fire investigators and the local office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms obtained and executed an arrest warrant for Carl R. Dollar, a 27-year-old white male, of the 100 block of E. Topeka Street.

Dollar was arrested around 5:00 p.m. in the 2200 block of Fairfield Avenue Monday.

According to Investigator Chris Robinson, "On September 30, 2013, in the 000 block of Olive Street, Carl R.Dollar allegedly committed the crime of Simple Arson when he intentionally set fire to the property of another without the consent of the owner, R.S. 14:51, thus causing more than $1 million in damage."

Whoever commits the crime of simple arson, where the damage done amounts to five hundred dollars or more,shall be fined not more than fifteen thousand dollars and imprisoned at hard labor for not less than two years nor more than fifteen years.

The September 30 fire spread quickly and burned for nearly 2 hours before the 10 fire companies that ultimately joined in the battle were able to bring it under control.



Investigators declined to release information during the investigation, including whether they were investigating the possibility that it was arson.

