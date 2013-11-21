Terminally ill toddler gets three wishes granted by community

An Ark-La-Tex organization called "Pay it Forward Networking" that grants wishes to sick and disabled children, granted their 15th wish in just nine weeks. They pulled out all the stops to grant three wishes for a two year old Keithville girl, Lexi Gordan, who has a rare and deadly disease.

Lexi suffers from a rare and deadly disease called Tay Sachs, "Having a terminally ill daughter, you question faith your emotions are crazy," said Lexi's mom, Tracy Gordan who explained that Lexi is losing her battle with the incurable disease.



To help lift this family up, the Pay it Forward Network, a new local organization who grants wishes to sick children, reached out on social media to help grant this family three wishes. "In a matter of three hours, done done done," said PIFN founder Kassi Robinson.

The first wish, was to have folk singer "Jaymay" fly in from New York, her song "blue skies" is one of Lexi's favorites. "For Jaymay to come without hesitation, it was amazing," said Gordan, holding back tears. The second wish was to have Lexi's therapist Kim fly in from Virginia to hang out with the toddler.





The family's final wish, "I personally would like her name, never forgotten," said Gordan and that's what brought them to Bossier City's council chambers, so Mayor Lorenz walker could proclaim her birthday March 30th, as "Lexi Gordan Day". Overcome with emotion, Mayor Walker had someone else read the proclamation, while he choked back tears.

"Lexi may not be here for long, but she is going to be here in spirit forever, I'll make sure of it," said Gordan and explains how amazed she is that Lexi has been able to touch so many lives, without being able to speak a single word.





Also this morning, Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover also proclaimed March 30 as "Lexi Day".

