Bossier City mayor to honor toddler with rare disease

Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker will present a proclamation Thursday morning in honor of a little girl with a rare life threatening disease.

Two-year-old Lexi Gordon has Tay Sachs disease, a rare autosomal recessive genetic disorder that causes progressive deterioration of nerve cells and of mental and physical abilities. There is no cure for this disease.

Mayor Walker will make the presentation to designate Lexi's birthday, March 30th, as "Lexi Rene Gordon Day" in Bossier City. The presentation will take place at 9 a.m. at the Bossier City Council Chambers located at 620 Benton Road.

The proclamation will not only honor Lexi, but is also intended to help bring attention to Tay Sachs Disease and the need to find a cure.

Click here to go the "Lexi for Life" website to learn more about Lexi's battle with this illness.

