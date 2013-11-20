"Heart of an angel:" Co-workers react to Ann Bond's murder - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

"Heart of an angel:" Co-workers react to Ann Bond's murder

Ann Bond's former co-workers at Encore Event Rentals in Shreveport are coping with confirmation that human remains found in central Webster Parish are that of the missing Bossier mother.

"How could anyone do that? It just doesn't make sense," says Tracie Montgomery. Montgomery worked with Ann for over a year, and says she was alarmed last Thursday when Bond did not show up for work.

"That's when we entered the house, and she was nowhere to be found," after visiting Ann's house Montgomery called 9-1-1.

After 5 days of searching, her remains were found. Her husband, Robert Bond, is in police custody.

Ann worked as an event consultant with Encore Event Rentals for more than a year.

"She helped us decorate everything in the store. There's a touch of Annie everywhere," says Tracie Montgomery.

Before Ann's death, co-workers say she made a mosaic bench and donated it to the Holy Angels for disabled kids in Shreveport.

"There is a reason for everything. Sometimes we wonder what it is but we are here to move on," says Harold Sater.

Her co-workers say she will be remembered as a loving and giving person with the heart of an angel.

