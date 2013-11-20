"Heart of an angel:" Co-workers react to Ann Bond's murder

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says the charred human remains found Monday in Webster Parish are those of Annie Bond.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says the charred human remains found Monday in Webster Parish are those of Annie Bond.

The charred remains found Monday afternoon in a remote wooded area near Bayou Dorcheat, in Webster Parish have been confirmed as human, and police hope to have them identified quickly.

The charred remains found Monday afternoon in a remote wooded area near Bayou Dorcheat, in Webster Parish have been confirmed as human, and police hope to have them identified quickly.

New details are emerging about the scene in Webster Parish where charred human remains were found on Monday.

New details are emerging about the scene in Webster Parish where charred human remains were found on Monday.

Tracie Montgomery worked with Ann for over a year, and says she was alarmed last Thursday when Bond did not show up for work.

Before Ann's death, co-workers say she made a mosaic bench and donated it to the Holy Angels for disabled kids in Shreveport.

Ann Bond worked as an event consultant with Encore Event Rentals for more than a year.

Ann Bond's former co-workers at Encore Event Rentals in Shreveport are coping with confirmation that human remains found in central Webster Parish are that of the missing Bossier mother.

"How could anyone do that? It just doesn't make sense," says Tracie Montgomery. Montgomery worked with Ann for over a year, and says she was alarmed last Thursday when Bond did not show up for work.

"That's when we entered the house, and she was nowhere to be found," after visiting Ann's house Montgomery called 9-1-1.

After 5 days of searching, her remains were found. Her husband, Robert Bond, is in police custody.

Ann worked as an event consultant with Encore Event Rentals for more than a year.

"She helped us decorate everything in the store. There's a touch of Annie everywhere," says Tracie Montgomery.

Before Ann's death, co-workers say she made a mosaic bench and donated it to the Holy Angels for disabled kids in Shreveport.

"There is a reason for everything. Sometimes we wonder what it is but we are here to move on," says Harold Sater.

Her co-workers say she will be remembered as a loving and giving person with the heart of an angel.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.