MI man charged with rape of Caddo Parish girls

A Michigan man is behind bars in Caddo Parish, charged with the aggravated rape of 2 Caddo Parish girls.



According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Roy Vannortrick is accused of sexually abusing the girls repeatedly when he lived in Caddo Parish in 2009-2010.



Caddo Sheriff's Det. Jared Marshall, who investigated the case, said Vannortrick was a family friend. The girls were under the age of 13 at the time.



Vannortrick was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force in Eaton Rapids, MI, on October 31. He was extradited to Caddo Parish on November 19 and was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated rape. His bond is $1,000,000.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.

