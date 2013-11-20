Bossier Sheriff: Remains identified as Annie Bond

The charred remains found Monday afternoon in a remote wooded area near Bayou Dorcheat, in Webster Parish have been confirmed as human, and police hope to have them identified quickly.

New details are emerging about the scene in Webster Parish where charred human remains were found on Monday.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says the charred human remains found Monday in Webster Parish are those of Annie Bond.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Whittington confirmed that the identification has been confirmed through the use of dental records.

The remains were discovered in a remote wooded area in northern Webster Parish, near Bayou Dorcheat. Investigators had said they believed the remains were those of the 46-year-old Bossier Parish mother, who was reported missing last Thursday after she didn't show up for work.

A team of forensic experts arrived late Monday night to assist with making the identification. Todd Thoma, with the Caddo Parish Coroner, is now working this investigation but has experience working with the forensic teams: "in that situation what she will do is she will remove all the flesh, DNA will be removed, it will be sent for analysis and you can do dental record to look for dental identification."

Bossier and Webster deputies had been working together to methodically search several locations in the area that her estranged husband had been known to frequent.

Robbie Bond, 53, remains in serious condition in a south Mississippi hospital under armed guard, after police say he shot himself with a .22 caliber handgun early Friday morning. He's charged with second degree murder. He is expected to survive, but has not yet spoken to investigators. "We understand Robert Bond has moved one of his hands and eyes," said Whittington. "Medical experts don't know how quickly he will recover."

Investigators wrapped up processing the scene where the remains were found on Tuesday. Other than a shovel, Whittington says no other evidence was found where the remains were discovered. Distinguishing marks on that shovel leads investigators to believe it belonged to Bond.

Family members were notified of the positive identification about an hour before the 1 p.m. news conference Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff says it could be 2 weeks before the cause of death can be determined and the remains can be returned to the family. "One of the most striking things about this one is the families, both families, we just came from there. We sat down with parties of both sides and they remain strong though this and are sticking together," said Whittington.

