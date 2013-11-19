Legislator: EPA putting Army on notice for Explo's mess

A local attorney has filed suit against Explo Systems, Inc. before hazardous materials crews move 1 million pounds of smokeless black powder from Camp Minden.

Authorities are trying to determine how to move and secure as much as a million pounds of explosive materials they say are improperly stored on property leased by Explo Systems, Inc. at Camp Minden.

Four of the six Explo employees indicted last week have surrendered to Louisiana State Police at Camp Minden.

Two weeks after Louisiana State Police revoked the licenses of Explo Systems, Inc., the explosives recycling company had them back.

All 6 Explo employees indicted on felony charges in an investigation into the improper storage of millions of pounds of military propellant at Camp Minden have pleaded not guilty.

2 of the 6 Explo employees indicted on felony charges in connection with the investigation into the improper storage of millions of pounds of military propellant at Camp Minden have agreed to plea deals.

A Louisiana prosecutor says an explosives company employee is expected to plead guilty in the investigation into alleged improper handling of millions of pounds of military propellant.

A Webster Parish Grand Jury has indicted six people and the company accused of improperly storing millions of pounds of a military propellant at Camp Minden.

Another Explo employee has agreed to turn on his former employer and testify for the State.

Another Explo employee has agreed to turn on his former employer and testify for the State. According to Bossier and Webster Parish DA Schuyler Marvin, last Friday Michael Kile agreed to plead guilty

About a year ago, 10 million pounds of propellant were found improperly stored there by Explo, a tenant of Camp Minden.

Rep. Jeff Thompson, (R) Bossier City, says he and other lawmakers are trying to make sure taxpayers don't get left footing the bill for the removal of improperly-stored M6 propellant left behind by Explo.

The Louisiana National Guard is still trying to find a way to dispose of 19 million pounds of military propellant that authorities said had been improperly stored at Camp Minden.

10 million pounds of propellant were found to be improperly stored there by Explo last October. That discovery resulted in a criminal investigation, an evacuation, and a huge effort to secure the material, which now includes another several million pounds of military propellant that was properly stored, but left behind following Explo's bankruptcy.

Executives of Explo Systems Inc. were indicted on felony charges related to the storage of the materials.

Explo was leasing space at Camp Minden, a National Guard installation, with a contract to separate military propellant bags and resell the components.

The state Military Department had planned to use federal money to hire an outside contractor to remove the explosive materials. But those plans got sidelined by the federal government shutdown and continuing questions about federal funding for agencies.

Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis told the House homeland security committee Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Defense has ignored Louisiana's requests for assistance to remove the explosive materials.

At the same hearing, legislators learned that the EPA has notified others, not just Explo, that they're responsible for clean up and costs. According to Representative Jeff Thompson from Bossier City, the Department of the Army is being held partly responsible for cleaning up the mess.

"With the EPA involved in sending notices to the Department of the Army, and other potentially responsible parties, we're trying to make sure that the tax payers don't get left footing the bill for a company that was irresponsibly handling the propellant," said Representative Thompson.



Those committee members were also updated on timelines for the removal of the propellant and the legislation proposed to keep this sort of thing from happening again.

