Scene where charred remains found scoured for clues

The charred remains found Monday afternoon in a remote wooded area near Bayou Dorcheat, in Webster Parish have been confirmed as human, and police hope to have them identified quickly.

The charred remains found Monday afternoon in a remote wooded area near Bayou Dorcheat, in Webster Parish have been confirmed as human, and police hope to have them identified quickly.

Robbie Bond, 53, remains in serious condition in a Mississippi hospital, after shooting himself in the chin. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier divers were also called in to help in the search for evidence, and a shovel was reportedly recovered from a body of water nearby.

Trees around the spot where the remains were found are singed, suggesting the fire burned hot with the help of an accelerant.

Police say the remains were found here, above ground.

New details are emerging about the scene in Webster Parish where charred human remains were found on Monday.

Lt. Bill Davis with the Bossier Sheriff's Office says they are hoping the discovery and a quick identification will bring some peace and closure to the family of 46-year-old Annie Bond, who has been missing since Tuesday.

"At this point we do believe we have found Annie Bond," says Lt. Davis.

A team of forensic experts arrived late Monday night to assist Bossier Parish sheriff's investigators with making an identification. Lt. Davis says they expect to rely heavily on dental records.

Meanwhile, investigators have wrapped up gathering evidence where the remains were found in a remote wooded area near Bayou Dorcheat. It's private property in the village of Evergreen.

Sheriff Gary Sexton says the company who owns the property says it is possible that a gate to the area may have been left open.

"He come through the gate, however, with a key or if the gate was unlocked, it's an area apparently he has frequented in the past and this is where it led him to here," says Sheriff Sexton.

The discovery was made around Noon on Monday, 5 days after Annie Bond was reported missing. Bossier and Webster deputies had been working together to methodically search several locations in the area that her estranged husband had been known to frequent.

Robbie Bond remains in serious condition in a south Mississippi hospital under armed guard, after police say he shot himself with a .22 caliber handgun early Friday morning. He's charged with second degree murder. Lt. Davis says he has not given any statements to investigators as they work to piece together what happened to Annie.

"Once he is willing to converse in some way, and next is he willing to converse in some shape or form, right now that is not happening," says Lt. Davis.

Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton says singed trees on the spot where the remains were found indicates the fire must have been hot, indicating the use of some sort of accelerant.

Bossier divers were also called in to help in the search for evidence, and a shovel was reportedly recovered from a body of water nearby.

In spite of their hopes that the remains will be confirmed as those of Annie Bond, police say they are not stopping the search, in case a positive identification is not made.

Police also say they still want to encourage tips from the public that could help them in their investigation.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.