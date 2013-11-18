BSO: Remains found in northern Webster Parish confirmed as human

The Bossier Sheriff's Office released a picture of Robbie Bond's truck after it was found Friday, in hopes that someone saw it and could help police home in on a possible location for Ann's body. (Source: Bossier Sheriff's Office)

A deputy called to conduct a welfare check on Ann Bond late Thursday morning found no sign of her, but did spot what appear to be droplets of blood in the driveway.

The remains were found around Noon Monday north of Minden in Webster Parish near Bayou Dorcheat.

The charred remains found Monday afternoon in a remote wooded area near Bayou Dorcheat, in Webster Parish have been confirmed as human, and police hope to have them identified quickly.

According to Bossier Sheriff's Office Lt. Bill Davis, forensic anthropologist Dr. Mary Manhein from the LSU FACES Lab in Baton Rouge arrived Monday night and was able to verify the remains as human. Now, the work to identify them has begun.

While it is not yet known whether the remains are those of Annie Bond, missing since Thursday, Lt. Davis says family and friends have been notified of the discovery.

"We know we have a family who wants some answers. It's been 5 days since Annie has been missing, and we know folks want some answers, and we're working as tirelessly as we can to help find Annie, and we are hopeful. I know this is a tough answer, but we're hopeful this is her, at least to bring closure for this family."

Deputies in both Bossier and Webster parishes have been searching undisclosed locations in both parishes since Thursday, after deputies found no sign of the 46-year-old Bossier Parish woman at her Wemple Road home.

Her estranged husband Robbie Bond remains in serious condition in a south Mississippi hospital under armed guard, after police say he shot himself with a .22 caliber handgun early Friday morning. As of Monday afternoon, he had not given any statements to investigators.

Police say they were able to track him to the rest stop on I-10 outside of Gautier, MS based on "pings" from Annie's cell phone, after a warrant has been issued for his arrest on a charge of second degree murder in the death of his wife.

Police found Bond, 53, sleeping in the back seat of his truck around 12:30 a.m. Friday. When officers knocked on the window and woke him, they say he produced the handgun and shot himself in the chin. He is expected to survive.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said on Friday that they are working on the assumption that Annie is dead.

It was information from family and friends that led police to search the remote area where the remains were found on Monday near a body of water, and less than a mile from land owned and frequently visited by Bond. "It's off the beaten path," says Lt. Davis, "nothing something you necessarily would come across."

Lt. Davis says they will likely rely heavily on dental records to made the identification, which they hope to have in a few days, "hopefully sooner."

