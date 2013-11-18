TAPD: Death of Texarkana man a homicide, tips sought

The body of 57-year-old "Jimmie" Barrios was found inside this home at 1415 County Avenue in Texarkana, AR on Saturday.

Police have identified the body of a man found inside a Texarkana, AR home over the weekend, and they say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers were called to a home at 1415 County Avenue around 12:30 Saturday afternoon after a friend who had stopped by to check on him saw something that didn't seem right outside the home and called 911.

When they arrived, they found 57-year-old Jamie "Jimmy" Barrios dead inside the home.

Police say an autopsy has revealed that Barrios died from severe head trauma.

The investigation thus far has revealed Mr. Barrios visited two local nightclubs, one just off of Realtor Avenue and one on East Broad Street, between the hours of 9:00pm -3:00am, on the night prior to his death.

Detectives are currently seeking witnesses who have information concerning who Mr. Barrios was seen with or speaking to at the two clubs that night.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department at 903-798-3154 or Texarkana area CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.

