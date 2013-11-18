Shreveport City Council hopeful for resolution to dog park suit - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport City Council hopeful for resolution to dog park controversy

The City of Shreveport could be closing in on a resolution to resolve the controversy over construction of the city's first dog park.

The City Council held a special meeting Monday morning with city administration officials to discuss the lawsuit against the mayor over his refusal to sign off on funding for the park.

Specific items that were discussed during that executive session were not shared but Mayor Cedric Glover did deny that a settlement was an option.

"I don't think there will be a settlement of any sort, I think there will be a resolution, I don't think anything will be definitive until there is council action," said Glover.

The lawsuit filed by the Shreveport Dog Park Alliance claims Mayor Cedric Glover is violating the city charter and his oath of office by not approving funding for the $280,000 project at Marie and Charles Hamel Memorial Park, even after it was signed by the Shreveport City Council and the Red River Waterway Commission.

The agreement allows the commission funds to be used specifically for a dog park, but Mayor Glover has objected to the location and questioned the costs of construction and upkeep.

Back in June, Caddo District Judge Leon Emmanuel ruled in favor of the Dog Park Alliance, ordering the mayor to sign off on the funding. Glover filed a writ in July, asking the court to determine whether the order interferes with his discretionary authority as mayor.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal required Glover to resubmit the request as an appeal, rather than a writ. That appeal has not yet been heard, as the appeals court awaits briefs from both sides that are due in December.

No one inside Monday's executive session at City Council chambers would give any hint of what kind of solutions might be in the works to resolve the disagreement, or how soon they may be revealed. Council Chairman Michael Corbin would only say, "I think that the Dog Park Alliance, the City Council, and the Mayor would all like to see some resolution to this as soon as possible."

"We're all here trying to limit the exposure to the city of Shreveport, hoping to resolve this matter and be in a position to address the things most pressing for the city," Glover said after the meeting.

