Monroe businessman elected to congress, some credit win to 'Duck Dynasty bump'

The last campaign of 2013 wrapped up this weekend and some political pundits are giving a lot of credit to the folks at "Duck Dynasty" for helping push their congressional candidate to victory Saturday night, some are even calling it the "Duck Dynasty Bump".

Political newcomer and Monroe area businessman Vance McAllister is heading to Congress, representing the 5th district that covers 24 parishes in central and north eastern Louisiana.

The seat became open when then-Congressman Rodney Alexander resigned to take a position in the Jindal Administration.

McAllister, the until recently, little known candidate managed to make it to the run off, after going up against 14 candidates, and win against fellow Republican and Louisiana State Senator Neil Riser. "I just got off the phone with Vance McAllister, congratulated him on the race and wished him good luck," Sen. Riser said in a concession speech Saturday night.





Some political experts credit McAllister's success largely to his backing from some wildly popular bearded friends, the Duck Dynasty clan.





The stars of the popular A&E reality show, openly endorsed McAllister with commercials and appearances at fundraising events. Could backing from the Duck Dynasty family really have sealed the election for McAllister? Caddo Parish Republican Party Chairman, Harold Coates thinks so and he's not happy about the Duck Dynasty upset. "McAllister is a no-name, didn't have a voting record to go by. Neil Riser did [have a voting record]. Entertainers should stay out of elections. I feel like Duck Dynasty absolutely swayed the election and it's a disappointment," Coates told KSLA News 12.



On the other side of the coin, a Louisiana Democratic party spokesman Kirstin Alvanitakis tells us they are happy with the election's outcome. "The results are a massive rebuke, to the establishment, to the Louisiana Republican party and Governor Bobby Jindal," said Alvanitakis.



As for the so-called Duck Dynasty bump, Alvanitakis isn't as convinced as Coates, that's what handed the victory to McAllister. "I can't say whether that had an impact, but certainly the turn out of the election shows that people want common sense solutions, bi-partisan solutions to their problems," she said.



"We got the job, we got hired! Now let's go to work," McAllister said at his election party Saturday night, adding that he believes his honesty and non-negative campaign helped push him to the win.







