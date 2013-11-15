Shreveport man sentenced to 30 years for role in pregnant teen's - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport man sentenced to 30 years for role in pregnant teen's death

By Carolyn Roy, Digital Content Director
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the murder of a pregnant teenager.

Marcus Taylor, 26, was convicted in October of manslaughter in the shooting death of 18-year-old Tavia Sills.

Sills was 4 months pregnant at the time. She was shot 3 times and pushed into a pond in a remote area in Shreveport's Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood in November 2008. 

Her ex-boyfriend, Lemondre Tucker, was convicted in August 2011 of first degree murder in Sills' death. He is currently on death row, sentenced to death by lethal injection.

At trial, prosecutors told the jury that Taylor provided the gun used to shoot Sills, and was there when Tucker pulled the trigger.

Taylor's defense attorney called his client "mentally retarded" and told the jury that Tucker was the monster, and that he manipulated Taylor. Taylor pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Taylor was tried for second degree murder, but a jury convicted him on the lesser charge.

