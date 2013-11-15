Shreveport man sentenced to 30 years for role in pregnant teen's death

Lamondre Markes Tucker has been sentenced to die by lethal injection by a Caddo Parish judge for the murder of his pregnant 18-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in an early Saturday shooting in west Shreveport.

Police investigators have obtained a warrant for the arrest of the suspect they believe shot and killed a man at a west Shreveport home early Saturday morning.

In her first interview since her daughter's killer was convicted and sentenced to death, Vickie Britton spoke to KSLA News 12 in an exclusive interview Monday. She tells us she forgives Lamondre Tucker for killing her daughter.

Police arrest another man in connection with the murder of a pregnant Shreveport teen.

A Caddo Parish jury has found a man accused of helping a friend murder his pregnant ex-girlfriend guilty of manslaughter.

Lamondre Tucker was found guilty of first degree murder in Sills' death and sentenced to death by lethal injection.

18-year-old Tavia Sills was found shot to death in a pond in a remote area in Shreveport's Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood in September 2008. She was 4 months pregnant.

A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the murder of a pregnant teenager.

Marcus Taylor, 26, was convicted in October of manslaughter in the shooting death of 18-year-old Tavia Sills.

Sills was 4 months pregnant at the time. She was shot 3 times and pushed into a pond in a remote area in Shreveport's Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood in November 2008.

Her ex-boyfriend, Lemondre Tucker, was convicted in August 2011 of first degree murder in Sills' death. He is currently on death row, sentenced to death by lethal injection.

At trial, prosecutors told the jury that Taylor provided the gun used to shoot Sills, and was there when Tucker pulled the trigger.

Taylor's defense attorney called his client "mentally retarded" and told the jury that Tucker was the monster, and that he manipulated Taylor. Taylor pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Taylor was tried for second degree murder, but a jury convicted him on the lesser charge.

