Mooretown sign cost shocks Council Member Shyne

As an elaborate neighborhood sign takes shape on airport property, some Shreveport city leaders are getting more and more uncomfortable.

City Council Chairman Michael Corbin has already expressed concern over the maintenance the sign will require, which he believes that will be the responsibility of city crews.

Now, City Council Member, Joe Shyne is questioning the $40,000 cost. That will pay for masonry, landscaping and a foundation that covers 2200 square feet at the corner of Hollywood Ave. and Kennedy Dr.

"And if I find out that we are spending $20,000 as a city, excuse my expression but I'm going to raise all kinds of hell," said Shyne.

A news release from the City of Shreveport states that the streetscape is paid for with a combination of city and state funds. The project is under construction now.

A news release from the City of Shreveport describes the sign as a Streetscape that started as a vision of State Representative Barbara Norton back in 2011.

It's unclear when the airport was notified of the project, and Shyne, whose district the sign is in, says he just learned of it a few days ago.

Dealing with budget shortfalls Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal has OK'd millions in budget cuts for the year 2014. When asked about how she justifies the cost in light of those cuts, Representative Norton said she secured the funds in 2011.

"It wouldn't have mattered to me if she had gotten this money in 2005. This shows we have city officials and state officials who are incompetent," said Shyne.

