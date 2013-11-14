Caddo Parish bus driver caught on camera allegedly breaking rules

An investigation is underway into a Caddo Parish bus driver. Students on her bus snapped pictures of her breaking some serious state regulations. The bus driver of bus 402 is a substitute driver.

In one picture a student snapped you can see the bus driver of Caddo Parish's bus number 402 is talking on her cell phone. The state's safety regulations say a bus driver may only use a cell phone if there is an emergency.

The next apparent violation is a stop at McDonald's. Students say the driver stopped at McDonald's to get some food during the drive to school. Another offense: she left the bus running with the keys in the ignition. State police says: "Drivers shall not leave their buses while passengers are on board unless there is an extreme emergency. If an emergency requires the driver to leave the bus, the engine must be stopped and the ignition key removed by the driver."

Another picture shows the driver and students inside the restaurant in the ordering line. Caddo Parish schools are investigating the incident, they sent KSLA News 12 this statement: "This is under investigation by the Transportation Department and the Personnel Department."

