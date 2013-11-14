Traffic Alert: I-30 West in Hooks, TX reopened after fatal crash

I-30 West in Hooks, Texas has been reopened after a fiery fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler in Bowie County Thursday morning.

Officials say around 4:30 a.m. an 18-wheeler ran off of a bridge on I-30 just after the Lone Star exit in Hooks, Texas. The rig then caught fire. Officials say on person is dead.

Officials say the 18-wheeler was carrying furniture.

FM 1398 under the I-30 overpass is still shut down while crews clear the scene.

