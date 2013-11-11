Family heartbroken over death of Exxon clerk shot in armed robbery

Click here for employment and wage statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Click here for employment and wage statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A Bossier City murder suspect has been transferred to the Bossier Maximum Security facility and is being held on one million dollars bond.

A Bossier City murder suspect has been transferred to the Bossier Maximum Security facility and is being held on one million dollars bond.

Police say a customer walked into the Exxon Food Fast at the corner of Airline Dr. and Old Minden Rd. around 1:30 Saturday morning and found the Harber lying on the floor behind the check-out-counter.

James Harber, 21, was found shot to death by a customer inside the Exxon where he worked on Airline Drive early Saturday morning. (Source: Harber family)

The Webster and Bossier Parish communities are mourning the loss of 21-year-old James Harber, a victim of a deadly armed robbery. The robbery happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning at the Exxon store on Airline Drive and Old Minden road.





Harber's family lives in Webster Parish and many of his friends live in Bossier Parish, where he worked.

20-year-old Courtney Kitchen of Haughton is heart broken over the death of her longtime best friend, James Rosypal, better known as James Harber. "He was very loved and he will not be forgotten, not a day goes by where someone won't think of him," said Kitchen.





"It's like never being able to wake up from a nightmare, that's the best way to explain it," Kitchen said, fighting back tears.





Kitchen described Harber as "the ultimate best friend," who loved video games and paintball. His family says his iconic hat with the word 'sober" written on it, described his life choice of not drinking, smoking, or partying. "He was a big goofball, he knew when to be serious, but if I was crying, I wasn't crying very long if James was there," she said.





Harber had only worked at the Exxon for a few weeks, it was a temporary gig before he would join the army. "When you were around James there was never a dull moment. He always made you laugh and smile. James had enrolled in college to be an EMT and was to be sworn into the ARMY on Friday to become a MEDIC," wrote cousin Gwen Simmons in an email.





"This was a very new recent job and I know his mom was telling him, please don't work graveyard please don't work graveyard," said Kitchen.

It was during the late night shift, when surveillance video shows it only took minutes for Harber's accused killer to walk in and change everything. Police say 22-year-old Adrian Little shot and killed Harber, even after Harber complied to demands to hand over money from the cash register. "When that man took him, he took more than a young man, he took a lot of people's hearts with him," said Kitchen.





"He had his whole life ahead of him to achieve his dreams and that was taken away from him and taken away from his family and his friends," said Simmons.





Simmons explained Harper had recently got a tattoo with the words: "For those I love, I will sacrifice" to show his love for his friends and family. "I give all my heart to his family right now," said Kitchen.





A memorial service celebrating the life of James Harber will take place on Wednesday November 13 at Hillcrest Memorial in Haughton.



Little is charged with first degree murder in his death. He's being held on a 1 million dollar bond.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.



