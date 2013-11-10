Bossier City murder suspect held on $1M bond

A Bossier City murder suspect has been transferred to the Bossier Maximum Security facility and is being held on one million dollars bond.



Adrian Little, 22, was booked into the jail around 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.



Little is charged with first degree murder for his role in a deadly shooting at the Exxon Food Fast in the 1900 block of Airline Drive early Saturday morning. The victim, James Rosypal, 21, was found lying on the floor behind the counter. Rosypal had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.



Police believe the shooting happened during a robbery.



According to booking information, Little was booked into custody October 3, 2013. He was charged with distribution and possession of drugs. He also faced a charge of introducing contraband into prison.



