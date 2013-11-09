BCPD makes arrest in deadly armed robbery

Police say a customer walked into the Exxon Food Fast at the corner of Airline Dr. and Old Minden Rd. around 1:30 Saturday morning and found the clerk lying on the floor behind the check-out-counter

Bossier City police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting overnight at an Airline Drive gas station.



Adrian Little, 22, of Bossier City, turned himself in to police Saturday afternoon. He was booked into the Bossier City Jail on a charge of first degree murder.



Officers were called to the Exxon Food Fast in the 1900 block of Airline around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, after a customer walked in and found James Rosypal, 21, lying on the floor behind the check-out-counter. Police say Rosypal had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police believe the shooting happened during a robbery.



Investigators say surveillance video shows Little entering and leaving the store.

