Sold out: George Strait's "Cowboy Rides Away" stop at CenturyLink

Country music icon George Strait will kick off the final leg of his farewell tour in Bossier City with a performance at CenturyLink Center in Bossier City in January.

Strait revealed the final 26 markets he will visit during the winter and spring legs of his 2014 tour at a news conference in September, streaming live from the AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. (Source: George Strait/Facebook)

Tickets to the kickoff of George Straight's Cowboy Rides Away Tour in Bossier City sold out Friday morning, less than an hour after they became available.

The news comes with a warning from the CenturyLink Center, where the concert will take place on January 9, 2014. The venue is urging caution for those who may come across tickets from third party brokers that may advertise tickets to the event for sale, generally above face value.

"We would like to remind the public that CenturyLink Center and Ticketmaster are unable to verify or guarantee the authenticity of tickets which were not purchased directly through an authorized sales channel (i.e.: Ticketmaster charge-by-phone, ticketmaster.com or a Ticketmaster Ticket Center). For this reason, we do not recommend purchasing tickets from third-party resellers."

CenturyLink Center recommends that you only purchase tickets directly through Ticketmaster or from CenturyLink Center Box Office. Authorized Ticketmaster locations include ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster Charge-by-Phone, and Ticketmaster Outlets.

According to Bossier City Ordinance Regarding the Re-Sale of Tickets, it is unlawful to sell tickets for more than the price, and the total cost of tickets is to be printed on each. The resale of tickets to any event at the Bossier City arena [CenturyLink Center] is prohibited. Violators face a fine of up to $500 and up to 30 days in jail.

Strait, named Entertainer of the Year Thursday at the CMA Awards, announced the dates of his farewell tour back in September, revealing the final 26 markets he will visit during the winter and spring of 2014.

"The Cowboy Rides Away" tour will feature special guests including Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Ronnie Dunn, Merle Haggard, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Lee Ann Womack and Chris Young.

Strait has sold out performances at the CenturyLink Center (formerly known as CenturyTel) 4 times in the past, most recently in January 2013 with Martina McBride. The venue seats 14,000.

His January 10 concert in Austin is also already sold out, and they are quickly selling out at other venues on the tour. At last check, tickets were still available for Strait's stop at the Bayou Country Superfest in Baton Rouge on May 23.

