Two arrested in connection to multiple Texarkana burglaries

Two men are behind bars in connection to several burglaries in the Texarkana area.

Texarkana, Texas police arrested 26-year-old Ashton Jones and 21-year-old Jocoby Stewart in the 100 block of Melton Street Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Texarkana, Arkansas. When officers spotted the duo, Jones and Stewart were in the vehicle a search was conducted. Police say they found more property that had been reported stolen out of Arkansas.

Jones and Stewart were taken to the Bi-State Justice Center. Jones is charged with two counts of theft and three misdemeanor traffic warrants. Stewart is charged with one count of theft.

Investigators are working to determine if the two suspects are linked to other similar crimes in the area.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.