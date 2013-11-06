Caught on camera: Accused triple killer seriously injured in brutal jail fight

The Pike County Sheriff's Office is investigating a brutal brawl behind bars at the county jail that left an accused triple murder needing emergency reconstructive surgery.

Security video from inside the Pike Co. jail shows Barrett striking Hill, and the fight proceeds across the cell pod.

A brutal fight at the Pike County Detention Center last month that severely injured an accused triple-murderer was caught on camera.

Andrew Barrett is being held as a suspect in a rape case. Timothy Hill, 43, is being held on $1M bond, accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife, along with her mother and a child.

It happened at the Pike County Detention Center Jail in Population Cell 3 on Wednesday, October 23. Pike Co. Sgt. Clark Kenzler says security video from inside the jail shows Barrett striking Hill, and the fight proceeds across the cell pod, until they end up in the middle of the cell floor."

Kenzler says the unarmed fight in Population Cell 3 was all over a remote control. "The smaller of the two in the altercation felt he had been wronged." That would be the 5'7", 135 lb Barrett. Hill stands about 6'3" and weighs 250. But it was Hill who ended up in the hospital with a broken jaw.

"It was kind of a David and Goliath fight. I can't say if either one won or either one lost."

At the time of the fight, Kenzler says jail staff was in the process of feeding inmates in another cell. "None of the other inmates seem to say anything about it all they would have had to do is knock on the windows or hit the intercom to get my guards' attention, and the fight would have been broken up."

Hill is now out of the hospital and back at the Pike County jail after having surgery to repair his jaw, which was broken in 2 places.

Barrett is facing an additional charge of second degree battery.

Both Hill and Barrett are isolated from the general population.

