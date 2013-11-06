Whole Foods Market coming to Shreveport

Whole Foods Market says they will enter the Shreveport market with a 39,000-square-foot store on East 70th Street near Fern Avenue.

A Whole Foods Market is coming to Shreveport.

The announcement was made in the company's earnings call Wednesday afternoon, confirming the supermarket chain will enter the Shreveport market with a 39,000-square-foot store on East 70th Street near Fern Avenue. The store is anticipate to open in 2015.

Whole Foods Market currently operates three Louisiana stores in Baton Rouge, Metairie and New Orleans with the Broad St. store in New Orleans and Lafayette location opening in 2014.

Whole Foods Market only sells products that meet its self-created quality standards for being "natural," which the store defines as minimally processed foods that are free of hydrogenated fats as well as artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives, and many others as listed on their online "Unacceptable Food Ingredients" list.

Whole Foods Market has also announced that it does not intend to sell meat or milk from cloned animals or their offspring, even though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ruled them safe to eat.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.