Arrests made in alleged ATV theft ring

Arrests have been made in an alleged ATV theft ring out of Pike and Howard counties.

Deputies say over the past months, Pike and Howard counties have been plagued with numerous thefts of ATV's, trailers, tractors and other equipment. After investigating, deputies identified Brett Holcombe as a suspect in the thefts. On Monday, Holcombe was taken to the Pike County Sheriff's Office where he admitted to buying a stolen ATV from a man named George Pate for $1500. Holcombe also told deputies that he knew where more stolen ATV's were located.

This information led deputies to a home on Highway 8 East in Amity, Arkansas in Pike County. Deputies questioned the home owner, Justin Horton. Deputies found an ATV that had been reported stolen our of Bonnerdale, Arkansas. During the search, deputies discovered two ATV's, several sets of ATV and tractor tires and various parts of stolen ATV's.

Deputies arrested Horton and two other suspects. Two additional ATV's were recovered at Horton's mother's home.

Deputies say six ATV's have been recovered including one stolen out of Howard County belonging to Arkansas State Senator Larry Teague. This case is still under investigation.

