CPSB discusses partnership with Recovery School District

The Caddo Parish School Board held a lengthy meeting Tuesday to discuss a partnership agreement with the State of Louisiana Recovery School District.

The hours ticked by as board members discussed the pending Recovery School District take over of at least four failing schools in Caddo Parish. Those schools are Fair Park High School, Woodlawn, Atkins, Newton Smith and Midway.

The board questioned the RSD Deputy Superintendent Delano Ford and board attorney Reginald Abrams about the partnership agreement, and they made it clear that they do not want to lose any schools to the state.

Newly selected Caddo Parish Superintendent Theodis Goree was also at the meeting and said he's pleased with what he heard and saw from the board tonight. " I do think our board does a good job at making their wishes known, and that staff will go back now, and see how we can work within those wishes to produce the best product," said Goree.

When the board votes to approve or decline the agreement with the RSD, the agreement will go before the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to decide whether the State of Louisiana will take over the failing schools. That vote is scheduled to be held in Baton Rouge in December.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.