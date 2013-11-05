Shreveport man indicted for deadly shooting discovered after crash

Police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was shot and crashed his car into a utility pole in West Shreveport Wednesday morning.

Only KSLA News 12 was there when Whitaker was led out of the home on Kent Street just a few blocks away from where the crashed SUV was found on September 11, 2013.

A Caddo Parish Grand Jury has indicted a Shreveport man in connection with the death of a man who was shot and crashed his car into a utility pole in West Shreveport back in September.

The Caddo District Attorney's Office confirms the grand jury returned a true bill indictment on Monday against 17-year-old Breonne D. Whitaker on a charge of 2nd degree murder in the death of Frederick Henderson, Jr.

Whitaker's SUV was found crashed into a pole on Hollywood Ave. between Mansfield and Hearne on Sept. 11 2013. Whitaker was arrested at his home just a few blocks away in the 5600 block of Kent Street about 6 hours later.

Whitaker remains in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on $500,000 bond on the second degree murder, but without bond as an in-state fugitive.

