Multi-million dollar renovations underway at Mall St. Vincent

The extra tax money will go toward a $16.5 million dollar renovation of the 37-year-old Mall St. Vincent.

The Shreveport City Council unanimously agreed to apply an additional one-percent sales tax to purchases made at mall Saint Vincent in order to fund a makeover of the aging facility.

The Shreveport City Council unanimously agreed to apply an additional one-percent sales tax to purchases made at mall Saint Vincent in order to fund a makeover of the aging facility.

A multi-million dollar shopping mall facelift is underway in the ArkLaTex.

Construction is going on at Mall St. Vincent located on Saint Vincent Avenue near I-49 in Shreveport. All construction work is done during overnight hours. The property owner, Rouse Properties, is spending more than $16 million to improve the look of the mall.

The money for the renovations will come from tax payers who shop Mall St. Vincent. The Shreveport City Council agreed to apply an additional 1% sales tax to purchases made at Mall St. Vincent. Eventually, Rouse Properties will be reimbursed. Shoppers may have already noticed this tax increase on their receipts. This tax will be in place for the next 20 years.

Rouse Properties released this statement on the expected economic growth after renovations:

"We are pleased to have commenced a comprehensive cosmetic renovation of Mall St. Vincent, which we expect to complete in early 2014. Our goal is to reposition the mall as one of the leading retail and restaurant destinations in the greater Northwest Louisiana marketplace and attract a broad consumer base that includes families in the Shreveport/Bossier City market, as well as the millions of people that visit the area each year. Upon completion, the new Mall St. Vincent will offer a modern and vibrant atmosphere for customers and retailers while helping to attract new national and regional retailers and restaurants."

Other enhancements to Mall St. Vincent will include interior upgrades to the mall's common areas, including new tile flooring, improved lighting, soft seating and higher end finishes and amenities. Free WiFi will also be available.

