Explo employee to testify against former employer

A local attorney has filed suit against Explo Systems, Inc. before hazardous materials crews move 1 million pounds of smokeless black powder from Camp Minden.

A local attorney has filed suit against Explo Systems, Inc. before hazardous materials crews move 1 million pounds of smokeless black powder from Camp Minden.

Authorities are trying to determine how to move and secure as much as a million pounds of explosive materials they say are improperly stored on property leased by Explo Systems, Inc. at Camp Minden.

Authorities are trying to determine how to move and secure as much as a million pounds of explosive materials they say are improperly stored on property leased by Explo Systems, Inc. at Camp Minden.

Four of the six Explo employees indicted last week have surrendered to Louisiana State Police at Camp Minden.

Four of the six Explo employees indicted last week have surrendered to Louisiana State Police at Camp Minden.

Two weeks after Louisiana State Police revoked the licenses of Explo Systems, Inc., the explosives recycling company had them back.

Two weeks after Louisiana State Police revoked the licenses of Explo Systems, Inc., the explosives recycling company had them back.

Explo gets licenses revoked by LSP back, at least temporarily

Explo gets licenses revoked by LSP back, at least temporarily

All 6 Explo employees indicted on felony charges in an investigation into the improper storage of millions of pounds of military propellant at Camp Minden have pleaded not guilty.

All 6 Explo employees indicted on felony charges in an investigation into the improper storage of millions of pounds of military propellant at Camp Minden have pleaded not guilty.

2 of the 6 Explo employees indicted on felony charges in connection with the investigation into the improper storage of millions of pounds of military propellant at Camp Minden have agreed to plea deals.

2 of the 6 Explo employees indicted on felony charges in connection with the investigation into the improper storage of millions of pounds of military propellant at Camp Minden have taken plea deals.

A Louisiana prosecutor says an explosives company employee is expected to plead guilty in the investigation into alleged improper handling of millions of pounds of military propellant.

A Louisiana prosecutor says an explosives company employee is expected to plead guilty in the investigation into alleged improper handling of millions of pounds of military propellant.

A Webster Parish Grand Jury has indicted six people and the company accused of improperly storing millions of pounds of a military propellant at Camp Minden.

A Webster Parish Grand Jury has indicted six people and the company accused of improperly storing millions of pounds of a military propellant at Camp Minden.

Another Explo employee has agreed to turn on his former employer and testify for the State.

According to Bossier and Webster Parish DA Schuyler Marvin, last Friday Michael Kile agreed to plead guilty and instead of face jail time he'll now be fined and placed on probation.

Kile will testify against the two owners, David Smith and David Fincher and plant manager, William Wright.

Kile joins two others who have agreed to similar deals, in august Lionel Koons and Todd Dietrich pleaded guilty to lesser charges of reckless handling explosives.

In all, six men were indicted in the case and originally charged with unlawful storage of explosives, reckless storage of explosives, failure to obtain magazine license and a host of other charges.

This case is the result of an eight month long investigation carried out by Louisiana State Police, and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office - both agencies say Explo put the community in danger when it improperly stored 10 million pounds of m-6 propellant on the grounds of camp Minden.

Attorneys from both sides are working to schedule a court date to argue motions.

Copyright 2013 KSLA. All rights reserved.