Explo employee to testify against former employer

DOYLINE, LA (KSLA) -

Another Explo employee has agreed to turn on his former employer and testify for the State.

According to Bossier and Webster Parish DA Schuyler Marvin, last Friday Michael Kile agreed to plead guilty and instead of face jail time he'll now be fined and placed on probation.

Kile will testify against the two owners, David Smith and David Fincher and plant manager, William Wright.

Kile joins two others who have agreed to similar deals, in august Lionel Koons and Todd Dietrich pleaded guilty to lesser charges of reckless handling explosives.

In all, six men were indicted in the case and originally charged with unlawful storage of explosives, reckless storage of explosives, failure to obtain magazine license and a host of other charges.

This case is the result of an eight month long investigation carried out by Louisiana State Police, and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office - both agencies say Explo put the community in danger when it improperly stored 10 million pounds of m-6 propellant on the grounds of camp Minden.

Attorneys from both sides are working to schedule a court date to argue motions.

