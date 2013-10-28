Brutal jail fight leaves accused triple murderer hospitalized

The Pike County Sheriff's Office is investigating a brutal brawl behind bars at the county jail that left an accused triple murder needing emergency reconstructive surgery.



It happened at the Pike County Detention Center Jail in Population Cell 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 23, according to the Pike County Sheriff's Office.



That's where authorities say Andrew Barrett and Timothy Hill engaged in an unarmed fight that resulted in Hill receiving serious injuries requiring his immediate transport to regional medical facilities for emergency treatment.

Hill is being held on $1M bond, accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife, along with her mother and a child. He was initially transported to Howard County Memorial, where he was stabilized and transported to Mercy Medical in Hot Springs for surgery.



On Thursday October 24, 2013, Hill underwent surgery for a broken jaw in two places and treatment for multiple lacerations. The matter is currently under criminal investigation as to charges, as well as an internal investigation as to the nature of the incident.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office did not release what charges Barrett may face.

