KSLA News 12 dub information

KSLA News 12 makes DVD copies of news stories and segments that air on our local news broadcasts available to purchase for $55.

These clips are for personal use only. They cannot be used for commercial, promotional, or legal purposes.



Please send a check or money order to:

KSLA News 12

Attn: Jayne Ruben

1812 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71101.

Please be sure to include the following with your request:

Your name

Your address

Your telephone number

The subject of the story

The date and newscast in which the story aired

Please allow 2- 4 weeks for delivery.