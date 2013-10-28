KSLA News 12 dub information - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

KSLA News 12 dub information

KSLA News 12 makes DVD copies of news stories and segments that air on our local news broadcasts available to purchase for $55. 

These clips are for personal use only. They cannot be used for commercial, promotional, or legal purposes. 

Please send a check or money order to:

KSLA News 12
Attn: Jayne Ruben
1812 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71101.

Please be sure to include the following with your request:

  • Your name
  • Your address
  • Your telephone number
  • The subject of the story
  • The date and newscast in which the story aired

Please allow 2- 4 weeks for delivery.

